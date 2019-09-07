One man is dead after a shooting this morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is now dead after a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Decatur Police responded to shots fired near the 1200 block of N. Edward Street. Once police arrived on scene, they located a 20-year-old male, Decatur resident, who was located on the east side of the street
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled this morning at McLean County Morgue in Bloomington, IL/.
The identify of the victim is being temporary withheld pending notification of family.
According to the Coroner Michael Day, the man had reportedly been residing in Chicago but has been staying in Decatur with the anticipation of moving here.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423 TIPS(8477).
WAND will update as more information becomes available.