(WAND) - A jam-packed Friday Frenzy including a preview of our WAND Matchup of the Week, highlights of a boys soccer state semifinal and three different super-sectional matches across central Illinois.
Plus, we announce our Athlete of the Week and Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's matchup with Michigan State.
PART ONE:
Our WAND Matchup of the Week features St. Teresa traveling to take on Athens.
2A Boys Soccer State Semifinals - Glenwood 1, Grayslake Central 0
1A Volleyball Super-Sectional - St. Thomas More 1, Springfield Lutheran 2
2A Volleyball Super-Sectional - Illinois Valley Central 2, Pleasant Plains 1
3A Volleyball Super-Sectional - Taylorville 2, U-High 1
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this week's Athlete of the Week Lleyton Miller from LSA High School.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's upcoming matchup with Michigan State.
