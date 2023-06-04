14th annual MidState Soccer Cup held in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 14th annual MidState Soccer Cup was held this weekend in Decatur.
Over 90 teams from several states including all over Illinois and as far as Iowa came to central Illinois to compete on 6 different fields. Both boys and girls from 8U up to 18U were out showing their skills off.
Organizers said this is always a popular event with the spring season coming to an end.
And while showcasing the soccer talent from all over it is also helping display what Decatur has to offer.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.