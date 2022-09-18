DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 1972 Macarthur Football team was inducted into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame Friday.
The ceremony took place during halftime of the Crosstown Rivalry between the Generals and Eisenhower. 15 other former student-athletes and coaches were inducted as well.
The 1972 Generals are one of just two undefeated teams in DPS history. The team went 8-0-1. The IHSA playoff format was still two years away at the time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
