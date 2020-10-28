The 1980 Atwood-Hammond football team that won the 1A state championship that season, reunited this weekend for their 40th anniversary.
The team beat Lexington 17-16 in the title game to cap off their undefeated, 14-0 season.
Players, cheerleaders and classmates were invited to attend the gathering which played the tape of the state championship game.
Former teammates were just happy to have the opportunity to be back together.
