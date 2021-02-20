(WAND-TV) -- The latest Friday Frenzy may be over, but that doesn't mean the high school basketball coverage has ended.
The WAND Sports team covered several games across the central Illinois area and scores from those games can be found below.
Lincoln 79, SHG 49
Warrensburg-Latham 39, Monticello 57
Meridian 59, Teutopolis 74
St. Teresa 71, Maroa-Forysth 60
