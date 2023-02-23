(WAND) -- Playoff girls basketball has reached the sectional final round.
Several local teams competing for a chance to advance to a super-sectional. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Rochester 23, Lincoln 53
Pana 28, Paris 42
Neoga 44, Tuscola 38
Mt. Pulaski 48, St. Thomas More 63
