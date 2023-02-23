(WAND) -- Playoff girls basketball has reached the sectional final round.

Several local teams competing for a chance to advance to a super-sectional. Check out the scores and highlights here.

Rochester 23, Lincoln 53

Pana 28, Paris 42

Neoga 44, Tuscola 38

Mt. Pulaski 48, St. Thomas More 63

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.