DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Two Decatur Robotics Teams are headed to the Illinois State First Tech Challenge.
The Decatur Christian School Mechwarriors and the Super Scream Bros. (made up of Decatur-area schools) will be competing.
The First Tech Challenge is a chance for students to learn about programming, engineering and robotics by putting their skills to the test.
The 2022 First Tech Challenge will be held Friday and Saturday in Elgin, Illinois.
