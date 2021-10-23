DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After having played two different regular seasons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to compete for a state title has finally arrived again.
Brackets for the 2021 IHSA Playoffs were released tonight showing pairings for all teams that made this years postseason.
Below are the pairings for central Illinois teams:
1A
1. Camp Pt. Central (8-1) vs 16. Villa Grove (5-4)
8. Nokomis (7-2) vs 9. Central A&M (6-3)
4. Cumberland (8-1) vs 13. Brown County (5-4)
5. Arcola (7-2) vs 12. West Central Coop (6-3)
2. Carrollton (8-1) vs 15. Shelbyville (5-4)
7. Greenfield-NW Coop (7-2) vs 10. Salt Fork (6-3)
3. Athens (8-1) vs 14. Meridian (5-4)
6. Sesser-Valier Coop (7-2) vs 11. Casey-Westfield (6-3)
2A
1. St. Teresa (9-0) vs 16. Flora (5-4)
8. Vandalia (7-2) vs 9. Chester (7-2)
2. Pana (9-0) vs 15. ALAH (5-4)
7. Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) vs 10. Westville (7-2)
3. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) vs 14. North Mac (5-4)
3A
1. Unity (9-0) vs 16. Newton (5-4)
8. PBL (6-3) vs 9. Eureka (6-3)
4. Williamsville (8-1) vs 13. Beardstown (5-4)
2. Mt. Carmel (9-0) vs 15. St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4)
6. Monticello (7-2) vs 11. Greenville (5-4)
4A
1. Rochester (8-1) vs 16. Cahokia (5-4)
8. Mt. Zion (6-3) vs 9. Paris (6-3)
3. SHG (8-1) vs 14. Columbia (5-4)
5A
3. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) vs 14. Jacksonville (5-4)
6A
8. Rock Island (6-3) vs 9. Springfield (6-3)
7. Crete-Monee (6-3) vs 10. Glenwood (6-3)
3. Kenwood (8-1) vs 14. Champaign Centennial (5-4)
