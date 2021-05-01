MACON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Macon Speedway opened up action in the month of May with a beautiful day out on the track.
WAND Sports covered six races Saturday night and the winners of those Heats are below.
ARCHERS ALLEY STREET STOCK
HEAT ONE: Jeremy Nichols, Lovington, IL.
HEAT TWO: Nick Macklin, Argent, IL.
HEAT THREE: Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound, IL.
DIRTCAR PRO-MODS
HEAT ONE: Kyle Hemlick, Smithton, IL.
HEAT TWO: Nick Justice, Decatur, IL.
HEAT THREE: Jake Montgomery, East Peoria, IL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.