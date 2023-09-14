(WAND) - The WAND Sports crew covered a trio of high school games on Thursday.

It included a matchup on the gridiron between Unity Christian and Martinsville. Warrensburg-Latham took down St. Teresa in straight sets on the volleyball court. Finally, Teutopolis took down their bitter rival St. Anthony on the pitch.

Scores are below.

FOOTBALL

Martinsville 53, Unity Christian 0

VOLLEYBALL

St. Teresa 0, Warrensburg-Latham 2

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anthony 0, Teutopolis 5

Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.