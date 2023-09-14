(WAND) - The WAND Sports crew covered a trio of high school games on Thursday.
It included a matchup on the gridiron between Unity Christian and Martinsville. Warrensburg-Latham took down St. Teresa in straight sets on the volleyball court. Finally, Teutopolis took down their bitter rival St. Anthony on the pitch.
Scores are below.
FOOTBALL
Martinsville 53, Unity Christian 0
VOLLEYBALL
St. Teresa 0, Warrensburg-Latham 2
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anthony 0, Teutopolis 5
