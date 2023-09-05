(WAND) - WAND Sports covered a pair of high school volleyball games on Tuesday.
Look below for scores around Central Illinois.
VOLLEYBALL
Mt. Pulaski 0, Warrensburg-Latham 2
Central A&M 0, Unity Christian 2
Urbana 1, Peoria 2
Tuscola 0, Monticello 2
North Clay 2, Altamont 0
PBL 0, Milford 2
Argenta-Oreana 2, Tri-City 0
Dieterich 0, South Central 2
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 1
Shelbyville 2, TC 0
Staunton 0, Williamsville 2
MacArthur 0, U-High 2
Midwest Central 0, Athens 2
Lincoln 2, Rochester 0
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Cumberland 0
Springfield 2, Jacksonville 0
Sullivan 0, Teutopolis 2
Riverton 2, Meridian 0
BOYS SOCCER
Champaign Central 9, Manual 0
Jacksonville 4, Lincoln 1
FGCMS 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1
Taylorville 2, Mt. Zion 9
Mattoon 1, Effingham 2
Cornerstone Christian 1, St. Thomas More 3
Williamsville 5, St. Teresa 0
Southeast 3, Decatur Eisenhower 6
Rochester 3, U-High 2
Iroquois West 2, Watseka 9
BHRA 0, Rantoul 4
Mt. Pulaski 1, Abingdon Avon 7
North Mac 4, Vandalia 0
Mahomet-Seymour 1, Glenwood 1
