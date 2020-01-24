Messages of grief from the Illinois basketball family flooded social media on Friday evening as word spread that beloved former center Robert Archibald had passed at the age of 39.
"Woke up to hear about this devastating news about Arch," former teammate Cory Bradford said via Twitter. "I’m Just so heartbroken right now."
"Hard for me to wrap my arms around this news today. Rob is one of may all-time favorite Illini," longtime Illinois assistant athletics director Kent Brown posted.
Archibald, a native of Scotland, moved to Ballwin, Mo. before coming to Champaign to play for Lon Kruger and Bill Self in an Illini career that spanned 1998 to 2001 followed by a four-year stint in the NBA and eight years playing professional basketball overseas.
No cause of death has been given.