MADISON. Wisc. (WAND) - He did it again.
Decatur's Casey Acree has once again defied the odds by dominating the CrossFit games.
Acree was born with only one arm. He competes in the Upper Extremity Adaptation Division.
For the second straight year, Acree won every single event he competed in.
