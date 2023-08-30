TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - Last season they built the foundation, now it is time for Eastern Illinois Football to take some steps forward.
Tomorrow, year two of the Chris Wilkerson era kicks off. The Panthers will start their season on the road against Indiana State.
In their first season under Wilkerson, the Panthers had a 2-9 record. Although that might look lackluster, almost half of EIU's games in 2022 were one-score games.
But with a year into the new regime, Coach Wilkerson said his players finally feel like this team is theirs.
This will be the 88th matchup between EIU and Indiana State. The Panthers lead the all-time series 43-40-4.
Kickoff on Thursday is set for 5 p.m.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.