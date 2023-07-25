NASHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- This upcoming football season is the first the Ohio Valley Conference and Big South will merge. The new merger held its first media day in Nashville on Tuesday July 25.
We were also getting preseason projections with Eastern Illinois picked to finish eighth.
Chris Wilkerson is entering his second season as the Panthers Head Coach.
