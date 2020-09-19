DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A local basketball player will be heading out west to play D-1 basketball.
Eisenhower's RJ Walker announced via Twitter that he verbally committed to the University of Idaho.
Last season for the Panthers, Walker averaged over 16 points per game while shooting over 35 percent from behind the arc!
He's also a lock down defender averaging over three steals per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.