(WAND) -- The high school postseason is in full force.
The WAND Sports crew covered seven girls high school basketball regional finals as well as state wrestling semifinals.
Plus, we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.
In addition, we preview a big time matchup between Illinois men's hoops and No. 14 Indiana.
PART ONE
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
3A
Glemwood 44, Mt. Zion 48
Champaign Central 37, Lincoln 74
Normal West 26, Mahomet-Seymour 58
Mattoon 56, Effingham 54
1A
Arcola 39, Tri-County 47
Cowden Herrick/Beecher City 36, Neoga 60
Cerro Gordo-Bement 47, Mt. Pulaski 58
PART TWO
Rochester's Kaylen Reed is our Athlete of the Week.
Clinton Boys Basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
We preview Illinois' big time matchup against No. 14 Indiana tomorrow and how they plan to stop Trayce Jackson-Davis.
