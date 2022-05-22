CATLIN, IL. (WAND) -- Gary Spezia is a hurdling expert, teaching kids from all across Central Illinois how to hurdle and run properly over the last 25 years.
Spezia doesn't charge his kids a penny for his knowledge or efforts. He just asks for something in return, hoping that one day, these same kids will teach others to do what he's shown them to do.
However, his knowledge and dedication to the sport isn't what people see first when they first look upon Spezia. It's the sight of his wheelchair, his hands turning a pair of wheels to move wherever he wants to go.
