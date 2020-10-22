CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team has been vocal about wanting social change in the United States.
Tomorrow's game will be no different.
The team announced that they will be wearing a black Block I decal on their helmet as well as a black fist sticker.
Also, each player can choose one of the following five messages to be on the back bumper of their own helmet. Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality, or United.
"We wanted to show that we are aware of what's happening in our country right now," Illinois senior captain Nate Hobbs says. "We're willing to take a stand, not as one, but as a unit."
