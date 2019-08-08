CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has been around a Pro Bowl linebacker or seven.
So when he gives praise to one of his present-day pupils like Milo Eifler, it's a stamp of approval that carries weight.
[VIDEO: MILO EIFLER READY TO MAKE ILLINI IMPACT]
The highly touted transfer from Washington was the No. 142 recruit in the nation in the class of 2016 according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
In this WAND Sports "Illini Spotlight" segment, Eifler and Smith share about the junior's strengths at the position.