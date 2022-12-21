CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois football team added 21 players on National Signing Day.
Seven of the signees are from the state of Illinois.
That includes ALAH star Kaden Feagin who totaled 2,300 total yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season.
The 21 players are from nine different states.
Illinois added one running back, one tight end, one wide receiver, four offensive lineman, four defensive backs, three linebackers, three defensive lineman, one athlete, a punter and a kicker.
