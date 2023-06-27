SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Memorial Health Championship is just two days away.
150 Korn Ferry Tour golfers are set to go head to head at Panther Creek Country Club.
Included in the field are former Illini golfers Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Michael Feagles.
In addition to perfecting their game Tuesday, the two golfers helped future golfers perfect theirs.
The former Illini helped teach children at the new Memorial Children Care facility how to play golf.
The guys said it was a nice break away from the daily grind of being a professional golfer.
