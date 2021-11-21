DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Soccer in central Illinois has had an interesting history, starting with some popularity, disappearing for a while, and now, reappearing as today's youth begin to take part in the sport once again.
Local author Mike Motor tells the story of how soccer is starting to get popular again in his new book, The Big Reboot: 100 Years of Soccer in Decatur, Illinois.
He spoke with WAND Sports about why he wrote the book, why it's important for people to know about soccer's history in central Illinois, and much more.
Here's part of his interview with WAND Sports.
To purchase his book in person, you can head to any of these three Decatur locations:
Wildflour Cafe and Bakery
Giggles on Merchant
Novel Ideas, Books & Gifts
You can also head online to bigrebootdecatursoccer.com to purchase the book.
