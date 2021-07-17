DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Timbuktu hosted the Chris Oberheim Memorial sand volleyball tournament Saturday morning to raise money for Officer Chris Oberheim's family.
However, money raised from Saturday's tournament and silent auction will also be going to the Peacemaker Project 703, a project started by Amber Oberheim after Officer Oberheim's passing.
The project was created with a vision in mind to promote the nation's positive regard and respect for law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.