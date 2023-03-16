DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett continues to earn postseason honors. Today, the university announced Lett was among 13 finalists for the DIII National Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Lett led Millikin to an outright CCIW championship in the regular season with a 24-5 record this season, later sealing the tournament title as well.
Big Blue earned an invitation to the DIII NCAA Tournament, where they reached the second round of competition.
