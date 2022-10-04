DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In 2019, LSA Football had low participation numbers, forcing them to start mostly freshman.
That is when head coach Jordan Hopman started doing some research.
LSA decided to leave the IHSA and join the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.
Other than of course less players on the field, Hopman says the only other major difference is the width of the field. LSA has committed to a run dominant philosophy since the switch.
And the team is thriving in their new league, specifically in 2022. The Lions are off to a 6-0 start this season.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.