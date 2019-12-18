DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- MacArthur principal Cordell Ingram didn't mince words, calling AJ Lawson's signing with Iowa maybe the biggest in his 24 years of being affiliated with MacArthur. But it's the story of his character that struck the deepest chord on Wednesday.
Ingram spoke about how humility defines Lawson, who he was around both at MacArthur and also in middle school.
In this eight-minute extended edition of WAND's coverage, hear from AJ, his father Al Lawson, Sr., grandfather George Smith, head coach Derek Spates, principal Cordell Ingram and athletic director Jason Crutcher.