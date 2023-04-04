MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Racing season in central Illinois is right around the corner!
This Saturday, Macon Speedway will hold their 78th season opener!
In addition to six divisions of racing action, Saturday will feature CEFCU Kids Club and driver autographs.
2023 marks the start of new ownership at the race track as Chris Kearns takes over for Bob Sargent.
Today, WAND met up with the new track owner and asked what opening day will mean to him.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.