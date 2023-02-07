MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- Maroa-Forsyth's Aiden Riser is heading to the next level.
The Trojan star announced his commitment to North Central College.
Riser rushed for 683 yards and 26 touchdowns.
On defense, he led Maroa-Forsyth with 154 total tackles.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.