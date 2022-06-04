MACON, IL. (WAND) -- Exactly 51 years ago, the Meridian high school baseball team made a historic run in the IHSA playoffs.
Today at Meridian high school, the coach of that team, along with its players, including Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker, celebrated the official renaming of the Meridian baseball field as Snitker Field.
Joining members of the community via Skype, Snitker thanked community members for honoring him with this field.
