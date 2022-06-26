MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Over the course of the last week, Mt. Zion Youth Sports put on a tournament for ages ranging from eight and under to 16 and under, hosting baseball and softball games.
Teams from all over central Illinois traveled to take part in the tournament that consisted of ten playing fields, 89 different teams, 13 different divisions and over 180 games played.
More than 4,500 people were estimated to show up throughout the week as community members came together from different groups to host the event.
Firefighters helped water the fields during what was a dry past week. Over 2,000 gallons of water were used to maintain the fields as tournament volunteers took off from their day-jobs to help get the tournament going.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
