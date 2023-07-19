SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Around this time last year, Ken Leonard was getting ready for his last dance at SHG. A season which ended in a state championship.
This year though, the team gathers under a new head coach in John Allison who has been there for two decades.
While Allison is changing some of the X's and O's in the playbook, he is keeping the team's commitment to serving the community.
Wednesday was the final day the Cyclones hosted their youth camp, complete with kicking, passing and running drills for grades four through eight.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
