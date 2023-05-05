BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - The celebrations continued Friday for Paige Robinson.
Two days after the village of Bethany celebrated the inaugural Paige Robinson Day, the Dallas Wings star was inducted into Okaw Valley's Hall of Fame.
It happened during the second annual Wolfie awards.
The 2018 graduate was drafted last month into the WNBA by the Dallas Wings in the third round.
During her senior year for the Timberwolves, she averaged 24.2 points, 9.2 rebounds per game....while leading her team to a 4th place finish in 1A and a 29-5 overall record.
While at Drury she averaged 17 points per game over four seasons.
Finally in her 5th year she transferred to Illinois State where she averaged over 18 points per game.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.