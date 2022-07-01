DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A Decatur baseball legend is making it his mission to keep baseball alive and well.
Roe Skidmore attended a Decatur baseball summer camp at Johns Hill Park. Skidmore signed baseball cards and had a few pointers for the kids.
Skidmore is known for being one of the few players to have a perfect career batting record. He got a hit in his one and only major league plate appearance with the Chicago Cubs.
Skidmore also spent a decade playing for minor league teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.