SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Stuart Ross can add to his list of accolades that already included CS8 passing champ (2018) and a rare seven-touchdown game.
Now he has a new trophy for his case: Chicago Bears Player of the Week.
The Southeast senior quarterback was given the honor after completing an eye-popping 16-of-16 passes to go with seven touchdowns against Eisenhower in Week 3.
It's the second straight week that a person from our viewing area has been awarded by the Bears. Pana's Trevor Higgins was named Coach of the Week for how he helped the Panthers to a 2-0 start.