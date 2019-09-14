PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a horrific summer for Pana's head football coach Trevor Higgins.
Nothing will ever heal what happened.
In the past three weeks, he has led the Panthers to a 3-0 start and received a big time honor.
Higgins was named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week.
[VIDEO: Trevor Higgins named Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week]
He'll be invited to attend the Bears vs. Chiefs game on December 22nd for a pregame photo and Higgins will also receive a framed certificate signed by head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.