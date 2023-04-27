SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield High Baseball head coach Jim Steinwart is officially a part of the 700 club,
Steinwart earned win No. 700 after his squad took down Lanphier 13-0.
Steinwart has managed the Senators for 36 years. He coached his team to the 3A State title in 2021.
