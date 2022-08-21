WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - You can finally say it. There will be high school football this week.
So WAND Sports is really kicking its team previews into high gear. Today we squared in on the Cardinals of Warrensburg-Latham.
If you thought your team lost a lot of seniors this summer, think again. The Cardinals lost 15.
And although head coach Aaron Fricke has probably never seen roster turnover like this, he's excited to see how all these pieces fit the puzzle.
