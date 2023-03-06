CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will host a Veteran’s Resource event next Wednesday.
The event will be held on March 15 from 4:30PM-6PM at the VFW 630 at 1303 E Main St., Urbana.
Community partners joining in the event include the Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Champaign County Supervisor of Assessments, The Salvation Army, Regional Planning Commission and a representative from the Danville V.A. Hospital.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Information and resources will be shared with veterans from the various organizations at the event.
“As we have merged the Recorder’s office with the Clerk’s office, outreach has continued to be a priority. We are excited to have another Veteran’s event with so many community partners interested in this, and we are looking forward to sharing these resources with our veterans,” said Clerk Aaron Ammons.
