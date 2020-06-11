DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur has opened registration for Camp 55, Summer Camps.
The Museum will hold its first camp starting Monday, June 29.
Pre-K Camps will not be held this year.
The Museum is still closed to the public.
Camp 55 is for children entering 1st through 3rd grade.
Camp schedules, themes, guidelines, and updates can be viewed by clicking HERE.
“We are excited to welcome children back into the Museum, albeit in smaller numbers,” said Amber Kaylor, President & CEO of Children’s Museum of Illinois. “Our team has worked diligently to adhere to national and state guidelines. Our goal is always to provide a safe and healthy environment for children to learn.”
