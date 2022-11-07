(WAND)- Do you know someone in need of a new ride?
Enter to win a pre-owned 2020 Ford Escape now!
Submit a short essay telling us why you feel this person or family is in need of a pre-owned vehicle. The winner will be selected from a panel of Judges.
Judging Criteria:
- 60% Composition
- 30% Creativity
- 10% Originality
Will the public be able to vote?
No, the essay entries will be judged by a 10 (ten) member panel of judges which consists of personnel from the Station and other Sponsors.
Enter to win here -> https://wandtv.secondstreetapp.com/RENEW-A-RIDE/
