DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Craft beer will be flowing in Central Park this spring.
The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Downtown Decatur on Saturday, May 13.
The event has been held in downtown before but this will be the first time it's been hosted in Central Park.
Jerry Johnson, executive director of the DAAC, explained, “The Arts Council is always excited to host events in our downtown neighborhood and Central Park is such a cozy location with plenty of room for all we have planned.”
Brewers from all over central Illinois will serve samples of their products while live performances and other activities take place.
A VIP event will be held on Friday, May 12 from 7-10 pm inside the DAAC. At this special event, guests will sample rare and hard to find beers and ciders not available at the festival along with hors d'oeuvres.
DCBFest event tickets will go on sale Monday, January 23, 2023, at decaturarts.org.
