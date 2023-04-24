DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — After announcing the closure of the brick and mortar location earlier this month, the former Mister Softee truck will be rebranding as Mimi's Frosty.
According to a Facebook post made by the business, the owners decided not to renew their previous franchise agreement. Mimi's Frosty will be entirely locally owned and operated. There are also no current plans to change the products.
Read more in the Facebook post below.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.