DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ice cream lovers of Decatur are mourning the closing of Mister Softee.
The ice cream shop announced that the shop at Overlook Adventure Park will be closing permanently due to unforeseen circumstances.
WAND News reported that the shop opened in 2018.
Fans of the sweet treats may not have to wait too long as the business has plans for an ice cream truck in the works.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.