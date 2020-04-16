DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools and Neuhoff Media are launching Radio DPS, a show that will air stories and lessons from DPS teachers and staff weekdays on radio stations Y103, 95Q, and Hot 105.5.
At specific times throughout the day, DPS teachers will present lessons, read books, and review topics on air for students.
This is being done in response to students being kept out of classrooms during the Stay-At-Home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Radio DPS will begin airing Monday, April 20 at the following times:
- 10 a.m. on Y103 (WSOY FM 102.9)
- 12 p.m. on 95Q (WDZQ FM 95.1)
- 2 p.m. on Hot 105.5 (WCZQ FM 105.5)
Families can also access recordings of each session in an on-demand podcast format at wwww.nowdecatur.com.