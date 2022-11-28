DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Decatur is bringing the holiday spirit with this year's Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk.
The events will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Find music and carolers at Decatur Area Arts Council, Central Park, Giggles, Hickory Point Bank, Lincoln Theater, Merle Norman Cosmetics, and Decatur Brew Works. Lights and displays will line the streets and Santa will be waiting at the Transfer House.
More information can be found at Facebook.com/DecTheTown.
