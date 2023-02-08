(NBC Chicago) — Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.
Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free.
Adler Planetarium
February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.
Art Institute of Chicago
February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through Mar. 24
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
February 2023 free days: Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders
Field Museum
February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 28
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
February 2023 free days: Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays. The MCA offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.
Museum of Science and Industry
February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 21
Shedd Aquarium
February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 21 22, 23, 28
