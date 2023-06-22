DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In a joint operation, the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office conducted compliance checks on local businesses to ensure they're not selling tobacco or vape products to minors.
Selling these products to anyone under the age of 21 is a violation of Chapter 73 Section 30A of the city code. The following businesses were found in violation of the city ordinance and were issued citations:
- Royal Vapes & Tobacco 4210 N. Prospect Dr.
- Hollywood 21 Vape & Tobacco 4767 E. Maryland St.
- Surprise Mart 1101 N IL Route 48
- BJ’s Mini Mart 1802 N. Main St.
- Vapor Maven – 2030 Mt Zion Rd.
- In & Out – 3715 N. Woodford
The Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Department and the City of Decatur ask that parents speak to their children about the dangers of vape and tobacco products. More information about risks to kids, teens, and young adults can be found on the CDC's website.
