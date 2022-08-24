DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride.
The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur.
National Chairman for the American Legion Riders, and Chief Road Captain for the National Legacy Run, Mark Clark said, "We raise money for scholarships for the children of those killed in action since 9-11, and for those post 9-11, their children are also eligible if the veteran has a 50 percent or great disability rating from the VA."
Wednesdays ride marks the 16th annual run.
For more information about the Legacy Ride program click here.
